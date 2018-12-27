Corruption: Clear your name or forget integrity, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to answer its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the revelation that the President has soiled his hands in the alleged corrupt acquisition of Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank PLC or forget his acclaimed integrity.

PPCO Director Media and Publicity, who double as the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan while addressing journalists in Abuja, on Thursday insisted that “President Buhari should perish the thought of going ahead with his re-election campaign without clearing this pertinent issue, because it directly bothers on his integrity both as a person and the exulted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It could be recalled that, PDP Presidential candidate, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar had on Tuesday challenged President Buhari to explain how his family members came about the sum of N1.032 trillion for alleged scandalous acquisition Etisalat Nigeria and Keystone Bank PLC.

Ologbondiyan said, “Nigerians are not interested in mere rhetoric or attempts by the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the issue at hand, but demand that President Buhari, who hitherto prides himself as Mr. Integrity, squarely addresses these grave issues in person.

” it is a norm that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. President Buhari and his family members have entangled themselves in corruption. Mr. President’s hands can no longer be said to be clean, until he proves otherwise, Ologbondiyan said.

The Media and Publicity director who noted that President Buhari’s refusal to personally address this matter means consent also dared President Buhari “to put forth a denial on this disclosure by our candidate and we will spare no thoughts in furnishing the public with details of his corrupt activities within and outside Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan also claimed that, the PDP “has full details of how persons related to President Buhari, by consanguinity and affinity, have been paved the way to loot trillions of naira from government agencies for corrupt acquisition of shares in major companies, purchase expensive property within and outside Nigeria, as well as to finance their very luxury lifestyles, under Mr. President’s cover.

He Further added that, “our party is privy to the facts of how these relations of the President have been hounding government agencies, major business concerns and intending foreign investors over kickbacks as well as strangulating companies that refuse to accede to their demands.

He also recalled how the Buhari Presidency allegedly muted the case of the Aide of the First Lady, Mr. Baba-Inna, who was arrested in September this year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

“Nigerians can also recall how the Buhari Presidency gagged the confession of one Amina Mohammed, paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), who stated in public that persons close to President Muhammadu Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency, he added.