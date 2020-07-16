Corruption: CUPP wants establishment of special courts

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called for the establishment of a special court to try corruption related matters.

The Chairman, Contact and Mobilization Committee Member, Steering Committee of CUPP, Rev Olusegun Peters in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja said it will accelerate trial of those indicted of corrupt practices as justice delayed amounts to justice denied.

He urges the federal government to take the war against corruption seriously and prosecute all public officeholders indicted in accordance with the law of the land.

According to him, there should be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption if the nation want to get rid of this cankerworm that has eaten deep in the fabric of the country.

He said the fight against corruption should be holistic no matter whose ox is gored.

“For long the President Muhammadu Buharigovernment has tackled corruption with a kid’s glove which resulted to the escalation of corruption cases in the country including the suspended EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Meguwho is currently facing investigation.

“From the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to the Niger Delta Development Commission, through the National Social Investment Programme that disbursed billions of naira curious palliatives including feeding students at home during the lockdown, the nation stinks of corruption,”he said .

He said the era of prosecuting public officeholders charged with corruption for over 12 years is unfair, unjust, unacceptable, despicable and justice juxtaposed.

“This will not happen if a special court is established to handle corruption related matters as time is of the essence.

“Justice must be done and seen to have been done to avoid corruption fighting back with looted funds,” he said.