Corruption: Group calls for re-arrest of CUPP spokesperson

A group known as Coalition of Igbo Youths (CIY) Wednesday called for the re-arrest and prosecution of spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties(CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere was before now arrested for allegations he made against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila that he collected $10 million bribe.

CIY however in a communique signed by its president, Comrade George Ukpabi and secretary, Comrade Chidi Nwafor said CUPP spokesperson’s accusation was capable of causing problems in the country.

They called on security agencies to re-arrest and prosecute him to prove his allegation.

“We, the CYI condemn in strong terms the action of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. We wish to state clearly that he is trying to cause problems and division in Nigeria. Most of the people supporting him are the enemies of this country. The offence he committed is a criminal offence and he should face trial. He accused the National Assembly of collecting a $10million bribe which is false and he is unable to prove his allegation.

“So, for a group of people to call for his release because he is an Igbo man is very unfortunate because those people are not doing the country any good.

“We urge security agents to re-arrest and prosecute Ugochinyere because his action is capable of setting this country on fire. Ugochinyere is not even an Igbo man even though he attaches Igbo name in his name and we may be forced to disclose where he comes from if he continues the way he is doing. He should not drag Igbo people to the mud with his activities because Igbo people don’t behave the way he is doing.

“Igbo people respect those in authority, Igbo people are known for truthfulness, Igbo people are known for transparency. Ugochinyere should not cause problems for the Igbo, he is on his own and in self destruction. Igbo people support the National Assembly, especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the way he has been piloting the affairs of the National Assembly and this country”, the communiqué said.