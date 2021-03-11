Corruption: Group petitions minister, CCB against DG NARICT

A Kaduna based human right group under the auspices of Network for Justice (NJ) has petitioned Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu and chairman, Code Conduct Bureau (CCB) against Director General of National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), Zaria, Professor Jeffery Tsware Barminas, over corruption, abuse and religious sentiments.

The group in its eight pages petition signed by Auwal Musa which was obtained by Blueprint, the group accused the DG of partiality in the institution’s promotion exercise, non remittance of internally generated revenue, witch-hunting in the transfer of staff and irregularity in contract awards.

The petitioners said the actions of the D-G contravenes the provisions of the fifth Schedule, Part one, Sections one and nine of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.

The petitioners appealed to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to set up an administrative inquiry into the activities of the NARICT D-G to confirm the contents of their petition so as to save the institution from collapse.

The ministry in a response letter issued by director, Department of Chemical Technology (for the Honorable minister) M .E. J. Bassey) and obtained by journalists in Kaduna, said “the petition is receiving attention by the ministry.”

The letter reads; “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated January 25 on the above subject matter.Kindly note that your petition is receiving the needed attention.”

In his response to the petition, the director general dismissed the allegations against him, saying they were false claims meant only to distract his administration from its duties.