Corruption: Group petitions minister, CCB against DG NARICT

March 11, 2021 Moh Bello Habib News 0



A Kaduna based human right group under the auspices of Network for (NJ) has petitioned Minister of Science and , Mr Christopher Ogbonnaya Onu and chairman, Code Conduct Bureau (CCB) against of National Research Institute for Chemical (NARICT), Zaria, Professor Jeffery Tsware Barminas, over corruption, abuse and religious sentiments.

The group in its eight pages signed by Auwal Musa which was obtained by Blueprint, the group accused the DG of partiality in the institution’s exercise, non remittance of internally generated revenue, witch-hunting in the of staff and irregularity in awards.

The petitioners said the actions of the D-G contravenes the provisions of the fifth Schedule, Part one, Sections one and nine of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.

The petitioners appealed to the Federal Ministry of Science and to set up an administrative inquiry into the activities of the NARICT D-G to confirm the contents of their so as to save the institution from collapse.

The ministry in a response letter issued by director, Department of Chemical (for the Honorable minister) M .E. J. Bassey) and obtained by journalists in Kaduna, said “the is receiving attention by the ministry.”

The letter reads; “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your dated January 25 on the above subject matter.Kindly note that your is receiving the needed attention.”

In his response to the petition, the dismissed the against him, saying they were false claims meant only to distract his administration from its duties.

You searched: , , ,

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*