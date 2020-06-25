Corruption: ICPC to track 48 constituency projects worth N4.5bn in Kaduna





Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) said it has commenced tracking of 48 constituency and executive projects worth N4.56 billion awarded between 2015 and 2019 in Kaduna.

The ICPC State Commissioner, Shehu Yahaya, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, said the exercise was the second phase of project tracking by the Commission.



He said most of the projects to be tracked were located in the rural areas and they include road construction, electrification, water supply and agriculture projects.

According to the ICPC Commissioner, “The 48 constituency and executive projects are located in various communities of Kaduna state.



“The projects tracking will be done in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and other stakeholders,” he said.



Shehu Yahaya added that the tracking exercise, which is taking place simultaneously in 16 states of the federation, has already commenced on 23rd June, 2020 and is expected to last for four weeks.



“The states are; Kaduna, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Taraba, Ekiti, Ogun, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Jigawa, Abia, Niger, Rivers and Oyo.”

Yahaya also said, “the aim of the exercise was to ensure that the government gets value on public projects for improved delivery of social welfare services to the citizens.”