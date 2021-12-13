Corruption inimical to progress of Nigeria, says Bethel

The Director of Studies, Nature Nurtured Basic Academy and Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), Mrs. Ojobor Bethel, has described corruption as inimical to the progress and development of Nigeria.

She stated this weekend during Nature Nurtured Basic Academy to mark World Anti-Corruption day 2021, in collaboration with “SET-UP NIGERIA”.

In her welcome remark and paper presentation, she argued that corruption fuels unemployment and insecurity.

She said these are the factor responsible for absence of progress and development in Nigeria.

She added that national development is a value which all developing countries seek with all they have saying, “It is at the crux of a nation’s prestige and the essence of all governments.”

She said the challenge of unemployment on national development is the effect of corruption on the quest for national development. She pointed out that corruption takes away resources away from the productive segment of the economic disequilibrium.

The director of studies added that, corruption is dishonesty and it creates a situation where the issue of integrity is neglected to the background. She added that integrity is at the core of accountability and both of them are necessary for development both at the national, state or at the local levels.

On education, she said for schools to train corruption fighters of tomorrow, they must be free from any form of corrupt practices.

She stated that teaching children to learn to say no to corruption is the best thing to do, so that in adulthood they will continue to uphold good morals.

She said Nigerian government through her various agencies and departments has made tremendous and conscious effort in the fight against corruption adding: ‘”That is why civil society organization like – SEP UP Nigeria have taken it upon themselves to go round to the rural areas like for sensitisation and mind changing of young children, using the school as a platform.

She noted that in the modern educational context, education is an instrument of social change, brought about to change man’s attitude and outlook.

“The aim of education is to build desirable positive change in the attitude and behaviour of the recipient and such behaviours include good skill and values, sound mind, good moral standing and believes, good habits and overall personal development.”

She added that: “We all are eye witness to how corruption has undermined the reputation of educational institutions in Nigeria. We have seen schools, both private and public, engage in various forms of corruption, ranging from not giving admission on merit, examination malpractice of all sort, establishment of miracle centres, hidden school charges to manipulation and selling of certificates, ‘ she said.

Three papers were also presented on; “Effect of corruption in Nigeria and possible solutions, The role of anti-corruption agencies in the fight against corruption, and Corruption in Education Sector; The government, School Management and parents.”