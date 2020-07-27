Corruption: Integrity Organisation advocates Online Assets Declaration for public office holders

Integrity Organisation limited has explained the importance of Online Assets Declaration system for public office holders across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Integrity Organisation, Olusoji Apampa stated this in a paper presentation on “The Benefit of the Online Assets Declaration system (OAD)” at the ongoing Stakeholder’s validation meeting on a bill for public access to assets declaration and review of the assets and liabilities declaration form in collaboration with Centre for Social Justice Limited by Guarantee (CSJ) with the support of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) in Abuja on Monday.

He said the essence of the OAD is to ensure that the declaration are online and can be accessed in real time.

He also said officials will be more able to join-the -dots between old and new declaration and between related parties.

On the OADs support to the democratic Riggs of citizens, Olusoji explained that public accountability relies on public accountability relies on public disclosures of appropriate information by public officers and appropriate scrutiny of such information by the public .

He further said it is also support citizens when the products of appropriate scrutiny matches the products of appropriate disclosure then there is transparency.

Also, in a goodwill message, the Projects Controller , Toyin Nwiido, said the general public has a legitimate interest in ascertaining that local politics are transparent and online access to the declarations makes access to such information effective and easy.

She said without such access, the obligation would have no practical importance or genuine incidence on the degree to which the public is informed about the political process.

She further said the public access to assets declaration should be seen as inspiring trust in people making important decisions in the state who manage common pool resources and public affairs.

According to her, it strengthens the conviction that such a person does not harm the public interest and does not compromise the legitimacy entrusted to them by the citizens.

“The OADS and public disclosure is also beneficial to investigators and prosecutors; it serves as an invaluable tool for investigating corruption and for detecting flow of proceeds of corruption within and outside the country.

“The submission and publication of asset declaration gives the public the opportunity to verify that political processes are not subject to undue pressure or corruption.

“Public disclosure of assets declarationinformation enables an asset declaration system to enlist civil society groups in supporting the verification of declarations, potentially enhancing enforcement, and thereby increasing the credibility of the system as well. I am hopeful that our discussion today would address amongst others (1) the debate around ‘public availability of information vs. confidentialityand (2) roles of the various stakeholders in the implementation of the OADS,” she said.

