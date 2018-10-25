Corruption, Nigeria’s major problem – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that corruption remained

the major challenge of Nigeria, saying the country was lucky to have

President Muhammadu Buhari as the nation’s leader.

Osinbajo stated this in Bauchi when he paid a courtesy visit on the

Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu.

“One of the things that have surprised me the most in government is

that it is not that we do not have money. It is that most of the money

that should be used on projects and the poor, is stolen; corruption is

the major problem of this country,” he said.

According to him, it is a blessing for Nigeria to be blessed with a

leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at this material time, who is

committed in tackling corruption.

“I think it is a blessing that God has given our country Muhammadu

Buhari to be the president of our country at this time. This is

because everybody knows he would not steal our money. Despite the fact

that we are earning 60 per cent less than they were earning in the

previous government, we are spending almost five times more on

projects today.

“For the first time, we are spending N2.7 trillion on capital

projects,” he said.

The vice president also said that the federal government would be

launching a “One Stop Shop” programme for the regulatory agencies in

Bauchi, where traders could go and have their problems solved with

ease.

“For the first time in Bauchi, we are launching what we call ‘One Stop

Shop’ for the regulatory authorities.

“This means we would have the NAFDAC, SON and Corporate Affairs

Commission under one roof here in Bauchi, so that any trader or small

businesses owner can go and have his or her problems solved,”

Osibanjo revealed.

In his remark, Mr Adamu, thanked the federal government for its kind

gesture towards the state, adding that the Buhari administration had

been addressing issues that the people considered relevant in their

lives.

“We are optimistic that the federal government has come to this state

in big way; the present scheme will lead to improvement and success

stories in the state,” he said.

The vice president was in Bauchi to launch the Micro, Small and Medium

Enterprises (MSME) clinic.

(NAN)

