Corruption, Nigeria’s major problem – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that corruption remained
the major challenge of Nigeria, saying the country was lucky to have
President Muhammadu Buhari as the nation’s leader.
Osinbajo stated this in Bauchi when he paid a courtesy visit on the
Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu.
“One of the things that have surprised me the most in government is
that it is not that we do not have money. It is that most of the money
that should be used on projects and the poor, is stolen; corruption is
the major problem of this country,” he said.
According to him, it is a blessing for Nigeria to be blessed with a
leader like President Muhammadu Buhari at this material time, who is
committed in tackling corruption.
“I think it is a blessing that God has given our country Muhammadu
Buhari to be the president of our country at this time. This is
because everybody knows he would not steal our money. Despite the fact
that we are earning 60 per cent less than they were earning in the
previous government, we are spending almost five times more on
projects today.
“For the first time, we are spending N2.7 trillion on capital
projects,” he said.
The vice president also said that the federal government would be
launching a “One Stop Shop” programme for the regulatory agencies in
Bauchi, where traders could go and have their problems solved with
ease.
“For the first time in Bauchi, we are launching what we call ‘One Stop
Shop’ for the regulatory authorities.
“This means we would have the NAFDAC, SON and Corporate Affairs
Commission under one roof here in Bauchi, so that any trader or small
businesses owner can go and have his or her problems solved,”
Osibanjo revealed.
In his remark, Mr Adamu, thanked the federal government for its kind
gesture towards the state, adding that the Buhari administration had
been addressing issues that the people considered relevant in their
lives.
“We are optimistic that the federal government has come to this state
in big way; the present scheme will lead to improvement and success
stories in the state,” he said.
The vice president was in Bauchi to launch the Micro, Small and Medium
Enterprises (MSME) clinic.
(NAN)No tags for this post.
