Corruption: NSCDC alleges smear campaign against Comptroller General



The management of Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised an alarm of smear campaign against its Comptroller General Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

An online media report had reported allegation of fraud and massive corruption against the person of the Commandant General.

But in a statement released Monday in Abuja by the Corps spokesman Olusola Odumosu, denied the allegation.

“The attention of the management of Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps has been drawn to a spurious allegation of Fraud and Massive Corruption against the person of the Commandant General being circulated on social media.

“While the Corps do not wish to join issues with anyone on the matter, the CG and the management team wish to assure the public of its sincerity to rejig, reform and restructure the Corps in line with clear ministerial directive to nip the current security challenges in the bud.

“The public is therefore advised to be wary of any frivolous, misleading and malicious information that is meant to distract the CG from the good works he is doing.

“The Corps remain a committed, selfless and utterly disciplined organization with an above-board operational efficiency and coordinated strategy to ensure the fulfilment of its core mandates.”