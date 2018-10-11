Corruption: NSCDC boss threatens officers with sanctions

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has urged Commandants across State Commands to continue to uphold the dignity and integrity of the Corps.

He made the statement while addressing the Commandants and Zonal Commanders from zone A and F comprising of the South-West state Commands at the National Headquarters, Abuja on the need to effectively discharge their duties as enshrined in Acts setting up the organization.

In his riot act, following reports from some quarters on the activities of the state commands especially the South West (zone A & F), he threatened to deal with any state commandant that compromise or relate with vandals.

He charged them to abhor compromise and to step up the war against pipeline vandalism by ensuring effective deployment of personnel to the various Critical National Assets and Infrastructures in their Zones.

Emphasising that the Corps is noted for hardwork, discipline, integrity and humility in service delivery, so, on no account must report of compromise especially with vandals and illegal bunkerers be heard from any quarters as that will amount to stain on the good name which the organisation has laboured over the years to build.

He cautioned that, the Corps personnel should concentrate on the mandate of the Corps and not to get themselves involved in illegal activities that will bring down the credibility of the Corps.

According to the Commandant General, the Core mandate is enormous, and the request from various quarters for Corps personnel is so overwhelming, therefore, ”our presence should be felt in the areas of our mandates and not where we have no business” he said.

He urges the Commandants to work closely with their state governments and host communities in order to get the desired result as he will not tolerate any excuse for failure.

He enjoined the host communities to see themselves as part and parcel of the security architecture of their various localities by releasing timely information that will nip crime and criminal activities in the bud.

