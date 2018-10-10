Corruption, Poverty: ActionAid harps on investigative reportage

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called on the need for Journalists across the country to focus more on investigative journalism in the fight to curb poverty and corruption in the country .

The Country Director , Ene Obi who was represented by the Director Organisation Effectiveness, AAN, Funmilayo Oyefusi, said it became necessary for the media to partner with Action Aid to get the exact number and reports of issues related with poverty .

She noted this at the just concluded 2 day training of the 2018 Retreat/Training Agenda of Journalist Against Poverty (JAP) ,themed : Anti corruption and Social Justice supported by ActionAid Nigeria and funded by the Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C Project ) in Akwa Ibom state .

According to her , the government can not do it alone adding that the media should follow up to know the exact monies given to the IDPs and how it is been disbursed .

In her words ” The media should investigate the distribution of the sources which is also to ensure that the monies user for development is actually used for development ‘

“The media should involve the people in a state,we need that accountability system and the media should support in that”.

According to her ,the media must write compelling articles, stories and make the duty bearers swing into action adding that if they are being criticised, there won’t be a positive change but rather wipe up their emotions .

She said ActionAid has consolidated in places and intervened in more states as they are also committed to build the capacity of the media on the issues of poverty.

She further explained that there theories of change focus on human and social development at all levels which involves building capacity of the people .

” Creating accountability mechanism and citizens participation of Democratic of good governance .

“We have had quite a number of people that we have reached and that is why we want journalists to partner with us in these ,” she said.

Also, JAP coordinator , Wale Elekolusi , explained that JAP is a body who are trying to bring life back on the situation of poverty affecting Nigerians.

According to him, the group is trying to can create awareness on the real situation of people living in abject poverty and be part of the solution .

“We are intending to create room for issues on development to be discussed , written and to amplify the voice of the citizens in other to know their rights”

He called on the Federal Governments , CSOs, NGOs and stakeholders to ensure that things are put right and people’s right are not denied .

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.