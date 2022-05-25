Corruption: Why EFCC, ICPC others need to strengthen their investigation capacity – ANEEJ

The Executive Director of Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice, (ANEEJ) ,Rev David Ugolor has stressed the need for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and other anti-corruption agencies to strengthen their investigation capacity with the Proceed of Crime Act.

Rev. Ugolor in an interview during the just concluded two-day capacity building workshop for CSOs/media on anti-corruption issues and Social Inclusive Reform Initiatives in Nigeria observed that EFCC does not have the capacity to manage seized assets because of it political undertone.

He said that assets management requires specific skills such that people with speciality and management of particular asset seized will be running the business and not allow the company to go down but unfortunately many seized assets has been allowed to go down the drain.

He said in moving forward, EFCC will need to manage and dispose the seized assets, adding that they will also need to encourage EFCC to dedicate more resources in the training of it officers that would be saddled with the responsibility.

According to him, although the agency has a dedicated department on asset recovery and management but in line with best practice, it is always good to have a central asset management agency whose duty is mainly to manage the asset.

Also, the Project manager, Assurance Ovie in a paper presentation on “Enhancing Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Reform Initiative in Nigeria” explained that the goal of the project is to promote and engage in Anti-corruption policy reforms at both the National and Sub-national levels in Nigeria.

He further explained that it objectives is to advocate for Anti-corruption reform and passage of Anti-corruption bills before the National Assembly Advocacy for implementation of International Anti-corruption/Assets recovery commitments advocacy on National Anti-corruption strategy (NACII) and passage of pending Anti-corruption bills.

