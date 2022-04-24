Cost of nomination forms disenfranchising good candidates – Coalition laments

Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) has lamented the high cost of nomination forms for elective offices, saying it will disenfranchise candidates of goodwill without enough resources most especially the youths.

The convener, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, made the appeal weekend, during an endorsement programme for notable aspirants into various elective offices ahead of the 2023 general elections organised by the coalition in Abuja.

Jacob noted that youths are mostly affected by leadership dysfunction over the years as they still control a large portion of voters demography, stressing the need for level playing grounds for all.

He also noted that southern presidency as sorted by our #Thenextpresident is still a stabilizing factor for the nation’s democracy come 2023, urging parties to toll the part of this national agenda which he maintained will help right some political and economic anomalies.

“You will recall that on January 12th, 2021 we launched a campaign tagged #Thenextpresident, a project that have so far mobilized the civil populace towards active participation in the leadership recruitment process in the last one year,” he said.

He said it is as a result of this that the coalition is endorsing Dr. Victor Alewo Adoji for Senate; Kogi East Senotorial District, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi for Senate Niger North Senatorial District and Hon. Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure for House or Representative. Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa, Yankwashi federal constituency Jigawa State.

According to the convener, “this endorsement is borne out of long term research and aspirant profiling programme aimed at projecting notable Nigerians with distinct leadership qualities desirable by electorates towards creating the needed paradigm shift that will help restore quality input at every rung of our leadership ladder in next dispensation.

“It might interest you to note that this is a product of a well-organized series of sociopolitical discusses and pulse-feeling programmes to help build a critical mass that will actualize a sociopolitical and economic restoration of Nigeria’s deeming glory.

“In the light of these, all member CSOs of this coalition and its over 3 million members across all 36 states of the federation shall mobilize their structure at all levels for our endorsed aspirants towards achieving their electoral success come 2023,” he said.

