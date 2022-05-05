Côte d’Ivoire terminal takes delivery of yard cranes

Côte d’Ivoire Terminal, a joint venture of Bollore Ports and APM Terminals, has received six yard gantry cranes for the second container terminal currently under construction at the Port of Abidjan.



Cote d’Ivoire Terminal, with a capacity of 1.5 million TEU is expected to begin operations in 2022.

This delivery is part of an overall order of 13 fleet gantries. This 30-metre-high handling equipment will be used for the loading, unloading and storage of containers in the container yard.

The new gantries supplied by ZPMC are equipped with the latest technologies. These include a state-of-the-art control system, and a new-generation power supply system that significantly reduces CO2 emissions and energy consumption.

“The new fleet gantries we have received are part of the eco-responsible approach implemented for this project. In addition to buildings that meet the highest environmental standards, the equipment at the future terminal is part of the Green Terminal environmental labelling process,” said Koen de Backker, Managing Director of Côte d’Ivoire Terminal.

The second terminal at the port of Abidjan will be equipped with 6 gantry cranes, 13 fleet gantries and 36 tractors, all of them electric.

“This equipment is the first in a long series, with the first electric tractors due to arrive in May 2022 and the first gantry cranes in August 2022. The arrival of this equipment solidifies the investment commitments made by Cote d’Ivoire Terminal and its key shareholders, Bolloré and APMT,” explained Olivier de Noray, Managing Director of port concessions at Bolloré Ports.

