Council chair’s driver shot by Taraba police dies at FMC Jalingo – CP

The Taraba state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abimbola Sokoya, Tuesday confirmed the death of Mr Oliver Ezra, the driver to the chairman of Lau local government area of Taraba state who was shot by the police Friday.

Sokoya who made the confirmation while briefing newsmen in Jalingo said the sad incident occurred when driver confronted Sgt Haruna Idi, attached to Mobile Police Force Squadron 40, Taraba, with F/NO 467692, stationed at the Lankaviri Check point along Jalingo- Numan road.

He said the misunderstanding between the driver and the cop led to the shout-out.

He noted that the Force has extant laws that guided the conduct of officers.

He assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated and if found guilty, the officer in question would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“What triggered the incident was the issue of impatience that caused the driver of the council chairman, Mr Oliver Ezra, to come down from his vehicle to confront the officer at the checkpoint when there was another on coming vehicle.

“In the process, there were some misunderstanding and the driver was shot and subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, where he was responding to treatment until this morning when he passed on.

“We are relating with the family and we have sent out condolences and will be involved in all the process.

“We have deployed our men to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.

“Nigerian Police has extant status that guide our actions and this incident will be subjected to it.

“An investigation has already commenced and once it is completed, the law will be allowed to take it’s course,” he stated.