Council inducts 64 newly registered town planners

Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has inducted 64 newly registered town planners at its 34th induction ceremony.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Abuja, the President of TOPREC, Mr Isyaku Kura, urged the inductees to uphold the highest professional standard.

While asking them to allow code of professional conduct and practice to regulate them, Kura pointed out that their investiture into TOPREC marked a new beginning of their professional life.

“Your activities should now reflect the thinking of the new world in which you have found yourself. Thus, becoming a professional town planner you are often confronted with serious urban challenges plaguing the environment.

“Also note that your induction is tailored not only to enable you to understand the `Dos and Donts’ of the profession and your expectations on the job, but to build your confidence to contribute more effectively wherever you find yourself,’’ Kura said.

According to him, 296 members were inducted across the country having passed both the written and oral examinations.

“This brings the total registered town planners till date to 4, 963 while those that are registrable stand at over 2, 000,” Kura said.

Also, the President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, urged the inductees to reflect professionalism in all they do.

Represented by the NITP’s 1st Vice President, Mr Nathaniel, Atebije,, Ayinde further urged the inductees to demonstrate competence and integrity in their newly acquired status.

“While felicitating you, it is necessary to state that NITP would be looking up to you as the future of this profession to demonstrate high level of competence and integrity in your newly acquired professional life and status.

“We are hoping to hear good news of your exploits, your bold moves to uphold the ethics of the profession as well

as your respect for professionals and professionalism,’’ he said.

In his lecture titled: “The Prospects of Young Planners in Emerging Economy: Four Challenges’’, Prof. Timothy Gyuse, emphasised the need for continued quest for knowledge.

Gyuse tasked the inductees to always seek knowledge and avail themselves of available information critical in developing themselves.

He also urged them to seek areas of cooperation with other professionals.

Also, the representative of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Dr Olakunde David, urged the newly registered town planners both in the private and public sector to be of high standard.

He also tasked them to sustain the partnership existing between the NITP and TOPREC.

Speaking on behalf of the inductees, Ms Roseline Emeka-Ezekwo, expressed delight over their new status and assured of the members’ commitment to operate within the ethics of town planning.