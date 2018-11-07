Council of Ulama urges Buhari to provide police with adequate equipment

Council of Ulama of Nigeria has urged President Muhammad Buhari to procure adequate equipment for the police so as to be able to track the location of the kidnappers from their conversation.

This was contained in a release by the Council of Ulama, signed by the Secretary, Prof. Muhammad Sadiq Alkawawi who said that a situation where the kidnappers would be engaged for talks, yet without

apprehending any one at this digital age cannot be explained.

The council calls on the FG to establish a Religious advisory council so as to save the country from plunging into any religious war in the future.

“Advised that the council shall comprise of reputable and re-knowned scholars on both sides while government should relay to the council issues bordering on religious extremism.’’

‘’The ulama observed that in case of any person or group of persons who propagates sac-religion as understood by early scholars should be suppressed. Such dogmas propagated by Maitastinne, the so called Nigerian Talibans which has now snowballed into Boko Haram, kala-kato,Yan -hakika, among others”.

The Ulama commended politicians, winners and losers of primary elections for their demonstrated sense of maturity and the council urged them to show more tolerance during the coming general elections.

The Ulama is grieved by the Kaduna conflict which has refused to abate decades after the Kafachan carnage which was ignited in 1987.

