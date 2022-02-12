Council poll: FCT Police restores movement restriction

The FCT Police, late Friday night, made a U-turn on the earlier announced lifting of movement restriction within the territory during Saturday’s local government councils election.

The Command had Thursday announced the restriction of movement within the territory during the election, however, in another press statement, Friday, the restriction was lifted only to be restored much later in the day.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command DSP Josephine Adeh, made the new directive known in a press statement.

It read in part, “Based on credible intelligence at the disposal of the FCT Police Command and in the best security interest of the territory, the FCT police command has deemed it fit to restore the earlier pronounced restrictions of movement.

“The water-tight security arrangement will enable eligible voters exercise their civic responsibility.

“Consequently, the restrictions commences from 8am to 3pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, exempting those on essential services, participants and key players in the already scheduled WAEC examinations.”

The Spokesperson said, “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, while assuring the members of the public of the Command’s commitment towards ensuring a safe environment before, during and after the election, urges residents to exercise their voting rights without the fear of molestation or harassment of any kind, from any quarters.

“The CP also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

