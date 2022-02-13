Council poll: ‘FCT state minister’s statement misconstrued’

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Civil Society Network for development and Good Governance (CSNDG) has countered the misinterpretation of the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu’s statement on Saturday’s local government election in the territory.

A group, on the aegis of Concerned FCT Indigenous/ Residents Women had accused the minister of reportedly threatening fire and brimstone should the All Progressives Congress (APC) lose the election.

However, the CSOs, in a press statement by the CSNDG Chairperson, Evelyn Onyilo, and the Secretary, Ahamba Hope Chuks, Friday in Abuja, called on residents to disallow attempts to tarnish the highly revered image of altruism built by the minister.

It read in part, “In response to news making the rounds pertaining to a statement credited to the Minister of State for the FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, with concerns to Saturday, February 12, 2022, upcoming FCT council elections, CSNDG under the leadership of its Chairperson, Evelyn Onyilo, wishes to call the attention of the general public and FCT residents to remain steadfast and dedicated to the good works and excellent personality of the Honorable Minister.”

According to the group, the statement issued by the Concerned FCT Indigenous/Residents Women and signed by its Leader, Josephine Itayo, was “nonetheless careless and frivolous as it clearly connotes a misconstrued and misinterpretation of the minister’s noble intentions.

“The statement isolated an utterance within a missive, making it seemingly quite mischievous.

It is worthy of note to authoritatively say that the Minister of State FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, is a woman of great and irrefutable character and candour which has translated into a wonderful, peaceful and smooth relationship with all residents of FCT across the six area councils irrespective of ethnic, religious, tribal, academic and gender background or beliefs.

“This was more pronounced in her handling of the FCT palliative distributions across all sectors in a unique system of “no community or group is left behind” maxim.

The CSNDG leadership maintained that, “The civil society organisation body can testify to this with the type of open system she operated with all, which included involving us in the palliative distributions to ensure accountability and due process in conducting the distributions of palliatives to capture the different general population groups.

“In doing this, the CSOs were in the fore front as she had earlier pronounced before the public at the old parade ground, the UTC stores and Eagle square that we are the true voice of the voiceless and the eyes of the people and that peaceful conduct of the distributions is paramount to her.

“It is therefore a surprise and arcane decision for anyone to gather and say as concerned women group, our dear amiable and peace-loving minister of state FCT is making inciting statements that will cause problems for the upcoming FCT area councils’ election, this appears indeed retrogressive, insipid and incongruent.

“It doesn’t just add up that a woman who preaches peace everywhere she goes across the FCT and has developed a trusted working relationship with residents and natives will now be the one stoking the embers of violence in her own domain, just because election is here and some people decided to go low.”

The CSOs further stated, “We are, however, assured that the minister will go high as has been her standard, while we urge FCT natives and residents to maintain firm faith in the minister whom they have come to love.

“We urge anyone who wishes to engage in mischief and political misdemeanours to desist from such. Sponsoring anyone to tarnish the well-built image and personality of the minister of state FCT will be very bad politics taken too far and detrimental to the peace and harmony that has been arduously built in the FCT by Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu.

“Finally, we warn that this should stop henceforth. Our group is ready to engage any group with facts and figures to show the true nature and achievement of the Hon minister of state FCT.”