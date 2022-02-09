Council polls: FCT Police restricts movement, boasts security deployment





The FCT Police Command has vowed to enforce restriction of movement on Area council elections scheduled for Saturday February 12, 2022.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “The restriction emplaced between12 mid-night to 4pm of the said date was put in place to enable the Police in a concerted effort with other sister agencies do due diligence in the discharge of their duties as touching ensuring a free and fair election, thereby, totally paralysing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorates at large to perform their civic right and obligation.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commisioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday while expressing his confidence in the already emplaced security measures urges the good people of the FCT to turn out to exercise their voting rights without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

“He, however, noted that the restriction only bears an exception for essential workers and students, who were coincidentally scheduled to write a nationwide WAEC examination.”

According to her, the police boss stressed emphatically that parties found otherwise wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

She further stated, “The CP wishes to remind all stakeholders in the election to be reminded of their signed peace accord and ensure that their actions and inactions are ushered by constituted guidelines.

“He, therefore, calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”