Council takes over AMAC Radio as Candido sets up transition committee

After three months of its commissioning, and six weeks of test-transmission, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has formally taken over the 88.5 FM Karshi, Abuja.

During the handover ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, appointed the Head of Information of the council, Mrs Patience Olaloye, as the new General Manager of the radio station for a period of four years, subject to renewal by subsequent administration for another four years.



Speaking during the handover ceremony held at AMAC headquarters, Candido said he would inaugurate a transition committee on Wednesday as he will be leaving office on May 20, 2022, for another administration to take over and possibly build on his achievements.

Candido revealed that the idea of setting up a transition committee, even before the AMAC election slated to hold in February next year, is for his would-be successor to get briefings on the importance for the sustenance and continuity of the projects initiated by his administration.



He said: “As the name implies, the AMAC community radio belongs to all the people of AMAC, not only Karshi where it is situated. Karshi is just the host community for the radio station we conceived when we came on board in 2016. To the glory of God, the project was completed in my administration, so I am grateful to everyone who contributed to make it a success.

“I implore residents of Karshi to take good care of the radio station. I also urge the administration that will take over from us to see the need to sustain the radio station and the other projects we executed, including the AMAC Microfinance Bank, which has succeeded in taking many people out of poverty by creating employment opportunities.

“Government is a continuum. Come tomorrow, December 22, I will inaugurate a transition committee to bring on board whoever that will win the AMAC election next year. The purpose is for the incoming administration to be privy to many of our projects and to see reasons to continue them. It is easier to continue a project once you understand it and benefits to humanity.





“Come May 20th next year, I will hand over power and become a former council boss, just like many people before me. Government affords us the opportunity to serve humanity and we have to make maximum use of the limited opportunity afforded us by the people to serve, knowing we will leave office at the appropriate time.



“Also, as Christians get ready to celebrate Christmas, I wish them compliments of the season. May the joy of the season follow them wherever they go. As we celebrate, let us beware of the COVID-19 pandemic and obey the necessary protocols stipulated by health officials.

“Let’s approach it with the spirit of sacrifice, peace and harmony. Let’s go into the Christmas with the hope that God will listen to our prayers and turn things around for good. We should be realistic in nature and not pessimistic. We should be objective in all we do. I wish Christians in AMAC and other parts of the country a merry Christmas and Happy New Year celebrations.”

Also speaking, the newly appointed General Manager of AMAC Radio, Mrs Patience Olaloye, assured the council chairman of doing her best to take the radio to enviable heights and sustain the legacies of the Candido administration.



“I am short of words. I never envisaged that I will be given the opportunity to serve in such a high capacity as GM of the newly established AMAC Radio in Karshi. I promise to do everything within my power to make sure that we take the radio station to enviable heights,” she said.

Blueprint reports that the test-transmission of AMAC Radio, which commenced on November 8, is covering 9 kilometres and broadcasting in Gwandara, Gbagyi, Hausa and English, with local news and announcements holding 9am to 12 noon, 4pm to 6pm everyday; until full approval by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

