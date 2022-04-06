Councillors impeach Ogbomoso North LG House leader





The leader of Ogbomoso North local government in Oyo state, Honourable Olasunkanmi Alabi has been impeached by members of the legislative council.

At the council’s plenary, the motion for impeachment of Honourable Alabi was moved by Hon Niyi Oyeniran, seconded by Honourable Olutade Gabriel

The impeached leader was accused of alleged incompetence, misappropriation of funds, breach of trust and perpetual late coming.

Other allegations leveled against the impeached leader included alleged public assault and disturbance, non compliance and alleged misuse of office.

Upon the impeachment of the leader, members of the Ogbomoso North legislative council have adjourned their sitting till next Thursday.

It was learnt that immediately after the impeachment, the lawmakers escaped from the council with the mace to an undisclosed location.

Speaking with the Blueprint, Hon Olasunkanmi Alabi insisted that he still remained the House leader for Ogbomoso North local government, saying, he was not aware of the said impeachment.

Hon Alabi denied all the allegations levelled against him by other lawmakers in the council, saying, the lawmakers were actually targeting the Chairman of the local government for impeachment.

The House leader stressed that the lawmakers were accusing him of shielding the Chairman of the Council from been impeached, accusing the Chairman of not carrying them along in the running of the local government.

