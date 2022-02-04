Counsel’s absence stalls ex-COAS kids’ suit against uncle

The suit filed by the children of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Luka Yusuf, against their maternal uncle, Mr. Emmanuel Yusuf, has stalled following the absence of the plaintiffs’ counsel.

The children had instituted legal proceedings against their maternal uncle at a Kaduna Magistrate’s Court over their late father’s estate which they claimed was seized by their uncle.

Counsel to Mr. Emmanuel Yusuf, Barrister D. Kwajaffa in a letter to the court stated that he was engaged before the Court of Appeal Kaduna Division and pleaded for the suit to be adjourned.

The presiding Magistrate after listening to the counsel adjourned the matter to February 22, 2022 for mention.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Barrister Kwajaffa said it was a normal court procedure to adjourn any matter for counsel who is busy before the highest court.

Blueprint recalls that the children of the late COAS had dragged Mr. Yusuf before the court, seeking the recovery of their father’s property presently occupied by him.

In a suit no KDC/734cc/21 filed by Bilhatu Beauty Yusuf on behalf of herself and other siblings, she summoned the defendant to appear before the court on December 23, 2021, to answer the claimant’s claim to recover possession of a detached duplex and all the other developers/improvements of property No. 15, Bourmediene Road, Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

However, in a preliminary objection filed by his Counsel, Patrick Buki Achi, of B.E Gwadah & CO on December 20, 2021, the defendant seeks

for an order striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction. The defendant said he and her sister, Late Bilki M. Yusuf, mother to the plaintiff, agreed that she will compensate him with N25 million for his tireless efforts in recovering her late husband’s properties though not documented.

“The money was not forthcoming for my elder sister, Late Bilki M. Yusuf, so at a point she told me to move into the property which is the subject matter of this suit until the time she will be able to pay me the N25, million.”