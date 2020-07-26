Count me out of booing of Obaseki – Capt Hosa

Business mogul and the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions, Dr Idahosa Wells Okunbo, Sunday disassociated himself from the weekend booing of governor Godwin Obaseki and attack on his convoy by some protesting youths at the gate of the revered Benin Monarch.



Some suspected All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters weekend, had clashed outside the Oba’s Palace were scores were reportedly injured.



Okunbo, who frowned at the insinuation linking him to the attack yesterday in a statement titled, “setting the records straight” he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Sunday, however condemned the attack on the governor and the visiting PDP governor’s and leaders.



He said the motive of those who made the insinuation linking him are in their usual character and mischief nature is to drag him into their politics to give the impression that he was responsible for their rejection by the people.

He stated: “While I condemn the booing of the governor and the PDP team, and the reprisal attack, I am particularly pained that some ungodly insinuations in some quarters have linked me with the unfortunate saga. It is against this backdrop that I have deemed it necessary to make the following clarifications.



“That I was invited to the Palace of the Oba of Benin for a very private ceremony, which I did not even attend with my friends; and that the private ceremony, which had no bearing at all with politics, took place hours after the booing incident happened outside the Palace.

“That I was not privy to the ugly incident during which Governor Godwin Obaseki was reportedly booed; that as a responsible citizen and elder statesman who respects constituted authorities, I would not subscribe to any act that tends to disrespect or denigrate any constituted authority whether in Edo State or any other State in Nigeria.



“I sincerely frown at the brazen act of disrespect for constituted authorities by the crowd of young men who reportedly became unruly on sighting the entourage of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor Godwin Obaseki at the palace of the Oba of Benin.



“I will never, ever be a party to any plan, plot, action or inaction to embarrass our most revered father, Oba Ewuare II, who is non-partisan; and who plays the role of a father to all sons and daughters of the great Benin Kingdom.

“That just as I was not privy to the ugly incident outside the palace of the Oba Of Benin, our revered Royal Father, Oba Ewuare II, was also not even aware of what transpired outside until later after he had been briefed about it just as he added that the ” Monarch will not, at all times, condone any act of indiscipline by the youths.”

