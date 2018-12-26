Counter-insurgency training: Policemen reportedly flee Yobe

Report making round indicates that the Force Headquarters has ordered the arrest and prosecution of 190 riot policemen who absconded from the ongoing training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State despite denying any such development when earlier contacted on Tuesday.

Blueprint had earlier reached out to the Nigeria Police late Tuesday but they dismissed the report as untrue.

Surprisingly, there have been reported order of arrest, hours later.

The fleeing policemen were said to be part of the 2,000 Police Mobile Officers mobilised for the training preparatory to their deployment for combat against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

They were deployed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, about three weeks ago for purely military duties under the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole.’

The Police authorities had argued that the deployment of the men was consistent with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations, which allows them to perform such military duties both within and outside Nigeria as may be required of them.

No official confirmation to this development as at the time of filling this report.

However, our Correspondent is constantly in touch with the Police Public Relations department at the force headquarters.

