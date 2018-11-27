Couple absconds from Nigeria to aviod circumcision of their daughter

A Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs. A. Are and their children have absconded from their home in Nigeria to prevent their teenage daughter being forced into the barbaric act of female circumcision otherwise referred to as Female Genital Mutilation alleging threats to their lives.

Female circumcision is a cultural practice common in many states and culture in Nigeria and across many African countries with most families seeing the cultural practice as a means of preventing girls from being promiscuous and to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

It was gathered from family sources that the couple are now seeking asylum in the United States of America to prevent their daughter being forced into barbaric tradition and to save them from being brutally attacked by family members.

The source said “they had to run away from Nigeria as a result of series of threat to their lives by thugs hired by some senior members of their community in conjuction with their traditional family head who are bent on ensuring that their daughter is subjected to the tradition especially considering the fact that nobody has ever resisted them in the family.

“So, they see the insistence of not allowing their daughter go through this ordeal as an affront to them and their tradition. They have been attacked several times in their home in Lagos,forcing them to always change apartment on a regular basis and were only lucky to escape with their lives on two occasion, the last being as recent as July 2018.

Narrating their ordeal further, the source said “the girl’s ordeal started when she turned 5 (five) as their

traditions demand she is expected to be Circumcised and her stomach designed in traditional

way. The belief of the family and community is that if any member of the family fails to circumcise their daughter, the girl will die, or the entire family will run mad and this will affect their prosperity.

“Mrs Are herself was born into a family of 4 girls and was subjected to the practice and bled for several days with serious pains and discomfort. So, she swore never to allow her daughter go through the same practice. So in her words ‘’ when i had my daughter, i knew that a day would come when the family would come for her.

“Every year, their uncle and some assigned elders make sure that they always make sure they attend her daughters birthday, and are constantly reminding them of the tradition that she will have to send the girl home for circumcision when she turns 5 (five)and this climaxed in 2017 when we invited family members to a house dedication ceremony which turned out to be a turning point in their lives as this brought out the whole anger in them and even that day the house warming ceremony was distrupted with thugs brought by two senior members of the family that attended the event and informed them that their daughter has come of age, and they should prepare and ready for them anytime they demanded for her.

“They were invited to go village for the normal festival just as it used to be , not knowing that it was a ploy to get them to bring their daughter but unfortunately they didn’t go to the village with their daughter and because of that they were arrested and held hostage by the traditional Baale who said tradition is tradition and no one can change it and because we go to school does not mean we should not obey tradition. it was only the intervention of Chief Musibau one of our uncle sympathetic to our cause that pleaded on our behalf requested that they should give us time to think about and we were forced to make a pledge before Obatala (family God) to bring our daughter before we were finally released to Chief Musibau and allow us to go.

“Unfortunately Chief Musibau did not leave to see the next day, on leaving the village some village youth were mandated to monitor him as they suspect him of being sympathetic to our Cause and they trailed us to his house in Sango area and discovered that the girl was in his house, they reported back to the village and that night some people came to the uncles house around 2am, ransacked the whole building and shouting where is the girl( Ini) , Chief was killed that night by the assailant after being branded a traitor. Even though this was reported to the police, the culprit were yet to be apprehended. After several other attempt on their lives, they had no choice than to leave the country.

