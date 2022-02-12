Couple arrested with human parts in Ogun

A couple, Kehinde Oladimeji, and his wife, Adejumoke Raji, have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for being in possession of fresh human parts.

The couple, according to a press statement made available to Blueprint, Saturday, by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following a report lodged at Kemta Divisional Headquarters by one Chief Moshood Ogunwolu, the Baale of Leme community.

It was gathered that the Baale reported that one Pastor Adisa Olarewaju who is a co-tenant with the suspects informed him of offensive odours coming out from the room of the suspects.

“Upon the complaint, the DPO Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly led his detectives to the scene where search was conducted. On searching the room, a plastic bowl containing fresh different parts of human being was discovered in the room, and the couple were promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resided in Adatan area of Abeokuta. All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

“It will be recalled that a dismembered body of an unknown person was found in a swamp area at Leme area of Abeokuta about a week ago, it is not yet clear whether the parts is that of the found body or not,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide section of the state criminal investigation and Intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP vowed that anyone who is directly or indirectly involved in the crime would be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.