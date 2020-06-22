Couple sexually molests 20-year-old girl, records video

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested Osas Onyeokweni and his wife, Tomisin Onyeokwenu, for allegedly sexually molesting and assaulting a 20-year-old girl (name withheld).

The couple suspects, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta, Monday were arrested following a complaint by the victim.



According to Oyeyemi, the victim reported at the Agbara divisional headquarters that her former boyfriend, Osas Onyeokweni, who is now married to her friend, Tomisin Onyeokwenu, called her on phone to meet him somewhere around Lusada area for an important discussion.

She said on getting to the agreed place, she met Osas and his wife, and they both lured her into an uncompleted apartment where the wife who was armed with scissors used the scissors to tear her dress and naked her.



After she has been striped naked, Osas held her down while his wife inserted a bottle into her private part. They also snapped her naked picture and threatened to upload it on internet if she dares report to anyone.

Upon the report, Oyeyemi said the DPO Agbara division, Dahiru Saleh, dispatched his detectives to go after the couple and they were eventually arrested.



“On interrogation, the couple admitted committing the crime but pleaded that they regretted their action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He equally vowed never to allow any violence against women to go uninvestigated.