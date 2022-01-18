Court adjourns trial as Nnamdi Kanu declines fresh plea

The detained leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday declined to take fresh plea in his ongoing trial bordering on alleged terrorism and treason charges levelled against him.

Kanu, it will be had a seven-count charge slammed at him at the inception.

But at Tuesday January 18, 2022 proceedings, eight more charges were been added by the federal government and he is now answering for 15 charges.

Kanu, through his team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, accused the federal government of denying his client the necessary facility to defend the charges against him.

Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that the amended charges were served on them, barely 24 hours to the scheduled hearing and would need adequate time to study same.

On his part, the prosecution team, led by Mr. Mohammed Labaran from the Federal Ministry of Justice, said he was not opposed to the court granting a short adjournment to enable the defence lawyers to study the charge.

Justice Binta Nyako has siince adjourned further proceedings in the case till Wednesday January 19, 2022.