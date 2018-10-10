Court adjourns ex-Edo NMA fraud hearing

A Benin City High Court II has adjourned to November 21, hearing in a case of alleged conspiracy to commit felony and stealing of about N21.7 million charges against ex- Edo State Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) chair, Dr.

Emmanuel Ighodaro and others.

The other accused persons are: Oseremen Gabriel and Anthony Owolabi who were former executive members of the association between 2013 and 2014 when they allegedly committed the offence.

The adjournment followed applications by the defence counsel, Ighodaho Imhamdegbelo (SAN) requesting the EFCC to return the accused evidents it retained in its custody during investigation.

“The evidents is to enable them (defendants) prepare their defence,’’ Imhamdegbelo said.

Besides, the defence counsel urged the court to compel the antigraft agency to receive court service at its Benin City office rather than directing bailiffs to Ibadan office.

The prosecuting counsel, Ben Ubi had urged the court to entertain the defendants’ applications and thereafter proceed to hearing.

