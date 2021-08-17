Court adjourns FG, resident doctors’ suit to Sept 15





A suit instituted by the federal government against striking resident doctors at the Industrial Court in Abuja, has been adjourned to September 15, 2021 for further hearing.

This medium recalls that the striking doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) was sued by the federal government for embarking on indefinite strike on August 2, 2021.

The doctors cited government failure in meeting most of their demands.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who took the striking doctors to court also cited abdication of responsibilities by the latter.

Consequently, the court then summoned the doctors to explain why the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against them.

While briefing newsmen after the proceedings, President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, thanked Nigerians for showing empathy towards their plights.

He said; “We are not unaware of the sufferings you all are going through due to government insincerity of purpose.

“It is one hundred and twenty days (120) TODAY since we headed your call to call off our industrial action following the government memorandum of action.



“It is five (5) years and eleven (11) months since we signed the memorandum of terms of settlement (MOTOS) yet the Government has reneged.”