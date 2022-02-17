Court adjourns hearing on N21m misappropriation against banker to march 15

The Chief Magistrate Court grade 1 sitting in Zaria presided over by Magistrate Abubakar Aliyu Lamido, has adjourned the case of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation to the tune of 21 million levelled against one Barnabas Ogolowa of Stanbic IBTC bank to 15th March this year for accelerated hearing.

The offence, according to the police first information report available before the court was contrary to sections 294 and 297 of Kaduna state penal code law 2017 as suggested.

The FIR indicated that the offence was alleged to have been committed following a fire incident that broke out at Kasuwan mata Sabon Gari, zaria branch of the bank on 21st December, 2021.

Our correspondent reports that after cross examination on the prosecution witnesses one Mr Danjuma Bijimi, the regional manager North-west of the Bank by the defendant’s counsel, Mr Solomon Kaine Esq, the Court fixed 15th March for accelerated hearing in the matter as applied by the prosecution, Inspector Munir Nasir Dayi.