Court adjourns Imo APC gov primary tussle indefinitely

The court action instituted by Senator Hope Uzodima
challenging the conduct of the governorship primary election in Imo
state was yesterday adjourned indefinitely by an Abuja High Court.
In the two suits, Uzodinma, is laying claim to the governorship
ticket of the APC in Imo state while son -in -law to incumbent
Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu is also laying claim to the
ticket.
At the resumed hearing yesterday, Justice Othman Musa, after allowing
lawyers in the suit to announce appearances, read out a petition dated
October 22, 2018 and addressed to the judge, accusing him of bias and
favouritism.
The petition, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, Deputy Chairman of the
party in the state accused Justice Musa, specifically of favouring
Uzodinma in the court proceedings by granting orders in his favour.
APC, took swipe at the judge for granting an order directing the party
to show cause why the name of Hope Uzodinma should not be forwarded to
the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as candidate of
the party in the 2019 governorship election in Imo state.
The petition copied the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory
(FCT) High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello and was titled: ‘Judicial Bias,
Misconduct and Partiality by the Court’.
It read in part: “Following the cancellation of the APC primary
election for the party’s candidate for the 2019, Imo state
governorship election, on 4th October, 2018, Senator Hope Uzodinma
filed an action against the APC and the INEC.
“The matter was assigned to his Lordship, Othman Musa of Court 13,
Bwari Judicial Division. On the 5th of October, 2018, his Lordship
made an order that the parties should show cause why the exparte
application should not be granted.
“We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of
office and as such, recue yourself forthwith and remit the case file
to the Chief Judge.”
Justice Musa, after reading the petition to the open court informed
parties that he would not be able to proceed with the matter, adding
that since the petition was copied the Chief Judge, he would await the
reaction of the Chief Judge.
He subsequently adjourned the matter indefinitely.
