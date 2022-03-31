Court affirms Annah Daniel As NAWOJ FCT chairperson

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has affirmed Comrade Annah Daniel as the duly elected chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter.

A press statement by the Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, and the secretary, Comrade Nkiru Okeke, Thursday in Abuja said, President of the Court, Justice B.B Kanyip, in his ruling struck out and dismissed 12 of the 13 reliefs sought by Stella Okoh-Esene against the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and NAWOJ.

Reacting to the judgment, Counsel to NUJ/NAWOJ, Barr. Osuagwu Ugochukwu, said the court agreed principally with his submission that Stella Okoh-Esene was rightfully disqualified.

He noted that out of the 13 claims submitted by the claimant, only the one relating to her indefinite suspension was granted.

However, in her reaction, Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, Comrade Daniel, expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that the outcome was one of “no victor, no vanquished”.

She used the opportunity to call on the aggrieved members to sheath their swords and join hands with the NAWOJ executive to build a better association that all women journalists in the FCt would be proud of.

The claimant, who had been disqualified by the electoral committee from running election as chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, had filed a suit on July 5, 2021, seeking the sack of the Comrade Daniel-led executive over her disqualification on her certificate and years of practice.