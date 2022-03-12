Court affirms governorship primary of PDP faction in Osun

Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe of an Osun state high court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa, has affirmed the governorship primary election of the factional People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that saw Dotun Babayemi as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.



The suit No: HIJ/6/2022, was instituted by Adedokun Ademola and 29 others against the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



A Certified True Copy of the order obtained by our Correspondent, Friday z dated March 10 and signed by the Registrar of the court, S. M. Babawande.



The court in an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction, averred that delegates that voted for Babayemi, did so in compliant with the court judgement of 22nd November, 2021 and Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction of 3rd March, 2022, affirming the 215 Wards Executive Officers elected then as the authentic and authorized Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party governorship primaries.



The court granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State aside the one that saw to the emergence of Babayemi.



The court also nullified all actions taken in flagrant disobedience to the judgement of 22nd November, 2021, which recognized the Ward Executive Officers which produced delegates for the primaries.



The court has, however, adjourned to Wednesday,16th March, 2022, for further hearing.