Court arraigns reckless driver for causing death of passersby in Osun



A 25-year-old man, Adefisayo Odetayo, has been arraigned by Osun state police command before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, for allegedly causing the death of one Olugbodi Dapo through reckless driving.



The police prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the defendant who was in charge of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number Osun PMD 612 AA, drove in a manner which was dangerous to the public and thereby committed on offence.



The prosecutor alleged further that the defendant drove in a manner that caused the death of one Olugbodi Dapo of Adetunji Estate, Ring Road, Osogbo.



He alleged that the offences, contrary to section 28 Cap 146 of the criminal code and section 27 of the RTA Cap 548 of the law of the federation of Nigeria, were committed by the defendant on December 10, 2021.



Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two count charges pressed against him by the police.



His Counsel, O. T. Idowu, urged the court to grant his client bail pending the determination of the matter.



The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, and he adjourned the case to February 1, 2022 for trial.

