Court awards N5.150m against Customs over rights violation

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja Wednesday awarded the sum of N5 million in damages against the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS).

The NCS in the suit allegedly violated the fundamental rights of a Nigerian citizen, Helen Olorunda.

Justice Maha of the Abuja Division also awarded the sum of N100, 000 general compensation and N50, 000 cost of filing the action against the Nigerian Customs and Augustine Chidi, a Deputy Comptroller.

A business woman, Olorunda had filed the action on October 5, 2020 after she was unlawfully detained and subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment by officials of the NCS at their headquarters in Wuse, Abuja on March 32, 2020 without a court order over a petition she claimed was not written against her.

In her argument through her lawyer, G.D. Aditi, Olorunda said the action of the staff of the state institution who threatens her life and refered to her as “a shameless prostitute and a criminal” violated her right to life and dignity of her person under sections 33, 34, and 46 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

While giving his judgment in the matter, Justice Maha held, “Nothing proves the fact that the act complained is not on reasonable suspicion that the applicant here has committed a crime within the purview of the respondent’s (Customs) mandate.

“The respondent must act within the confines of the law. The era of impunity is gone. I find and hold that there was no element of fraud disclosed to the 1st respondent by NCSB1 (Petition) requiring an invitation and detention of the applicant.”