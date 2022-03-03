Court bars Kogi government from coronating Yakubu as Ejeh of Ankpa





A High Court of Kogi state in Anyigba has restrained the state government from proceeding with the planned coronation of Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu as the Ejeh of Ankpa in the state.

Justice F. Ajayi gave the order on March 2, 2022 while ruling on an interlocutory application filed by Musa Alhassan Akor (suing for himself and on behalf of members of the Oko, Ogbaje, Adokpa, and Akeyi ruling houses of Onu Enjema traditional clan in Enjema Distrcit of Ankpa Local Government Area).

Justice Ajayi further restrained the state government, the Attorney General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Igala Area Traditional Council and Ankpa Local Government Traditional Council (2nd to 6th defendants) “from recognising or further recognising the 1st defendant (Yakubu) as the Ejeh of Ankpa or dealing and/or relating with the 1st defendant as such.”

The judge equally restrained Yakubu from parading or further parading himself as the Ejeh of Ankpa pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit in this honourable court.

“After hearing the oral submissions from the respective counsel for the parties above-mentioned, order is hereby made granting the interlocutory reliefs of injunction set out above pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit,” the judge said.

Justice Ajayi proceeded to make an order granting accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.

Akor is, by the suit marked: AHC/7/2021, challenging Yakubu’s appointment as the Ejeh of Ankpa.