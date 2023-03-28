Court bars Police, Imo gov’t from arresting Ugochinyere, others

An FCT High Court has set aside and nullified the Police letter of invitation sent to a member-elect for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo state, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Gerald Irona dated March 13, 2023 over alleged murder, terrorism and arson.

In a ruling dated March 24, 2023 in a suit between Ugochinyere and seven Respondents including the Governor of Imo State, State Security Service (SSS, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo state, Ebubeagu Security Network and the DIG in charge of FIIB, the Court stated, “It is hereby ordered that the letter dated 13th March, 2023 with Reference No. AR3000/ims/dfa/sib/vol.1/58 titled –“INVESTIGATION ACTIVITIES- RE: CASE OF MUDER(SIC), KIDNAPPING AND ARSON” be set aside pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

The Court further held that “The Respondents are restrained whether by themselves, agents, officers, staff, privies or howsoever described from giving any effect, carrying out, proceeding with, arresting, further inviting or taking any other steps in furtherance of or in connection with the said letter of invitation dated 13th March, 2023 as it affects the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

By this ruling of the Court, the Imo State Police Command, which has been accused by the member-elect for its complicity in the multiple attacks on his person and his home and for failing to conduct any form of investigation, has been stopped in its fresh move to arrest Mr. Ugochinyere.

Recall that in a letter addressed to the Imo State chairman of PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu, the Commissioner of Police had invited former Governor Ihedioha, former Deputy Governor Gerald Irona and House of Representatives member-elect Ugochinyere in connection to what it called investigation into a case of murder, kidnapping and arson.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to April 4, 2023 for hearing.

