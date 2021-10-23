Court bars vice chair, Reps member from voting in PDP’s convention

Edo State High court sitting in Benin City has restrained the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, and the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, from participating in the party’s convention scheduled for October 30, and 31, 2021.

The court also barred the Edo state secretary of the party, Mr. Hilary Otsu, and eight others from attending, participating, or voting at the National Convention of the 12th defendant (PDP) to elect members of its National Working Committee (NWC) or any other governing body pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice herein.

Justice Joy Okeaya-Inneh gave the interim injunction on Friday in the suit marked B/218/os/2021, and filed by Chief Idehen Manfred Ekundayo, Mr. Stanley Iduoze and Odior Omadimhe.

The Judge also ordered the PDP, its servants, Officers, agents, or otherwise whosoever to deny admittance to the 1st-11th defendants at the National Convention scheduled for 30 and 31, October 2021 or any other date(s).

According to the enrolment order of the court, Justice Okeaya-Inneh, granted leave to the claimants to serve the concurrent originating summons on the 12th defendant, outside the jurisdiction of the court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) namely at the National Headquarters of the 12th Defendant (PDP) being Plot 1970 Michael Okpara street, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Besides, the court also granted leave to the claimants/applicants to serve the originating summons and all other accompanying processes in the suit on the 1st-11th defendants by substituted means, to wit, by advertisement in a National Newspaper.