Court cases: APC compiling names for NEC’s sanction – CECPC

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has started compiling the lists of party members in court, with a view to securing the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ratification for their sanction.

The ruling party’s leadership also declared that it won’t recognise any parallel congress at the just concluded nationwide local government congresses across the country.

Some aggrieved members of the party in Delta, Benue, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Enugu among others have sued governor Mai Mala Buni-led leadership over the ongoing nationwide congresses.

Addressing a press conference Monday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, on the outcome of the LG Congress, Secretary to the party’s CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, reaffirmed the committee’s decision to recognised only the congresses conducted by the approved organising committees.

While declaring that the just concluded LG congress exercise was a success, Akpanudoedehe said there was no parallel exercise took place anywhere.

When asked of the fate of parallel congresses conducted in Ogun, Osun, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Kwara and Lagos States, Akpanudoedehe quipped, ” I’m just hearing from you that there was a parallel congress I don’t know.

“As far as APC is concerned, we are very structured, we put up a committee and the committee has gone out to conduct the Congresses. The next step will be an appeal and anyone with the issue will go to the appeal and if you are not satisfied with the appeal the caretaker committee will handle it. That is our structure.

“There can be complaints everywhere. Don’t forget the last statement that we issued. There is a window of opportunity (the appeal panel) and when people are not satisfied, the Caretaker committee is still open.”

On the various legal actions taken by some aggrieved party members, the Secretary said the CECPC was compiling lists of violators of the party’s National Executive Committee directive forbidden members from instituting court cases against the party.

“We are already compiling the list of all the cases and you are very conversant with the party constitution. We will inform the NEC and a decision will be taken by NEC. We will gather the whole thing together then we will approach NEC for a decision.”