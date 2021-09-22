Court convicts council director over employment scam



Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court sitting in Sokoto, Wednesday, convicted and sentenced the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Sokoto South Local Government Education Authority, Aminu Mohammed Gobirawa, to six months in prison for employment scam.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said Gobirawa was prosecuted by the Sokoto Command of the commission on a one-count charge of cheating.

He said trouble began for Gobirawa when, sometime in May 2018, he lured and collected N300.000 from one Comfort Joseph Wandas and her brothers on the pretext of securing jobs for them with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Spokesperson said according to the complaint, efforts to secure the said employment or be refunded proved abortive as the defendant was only able to pay the sum of N65,000.

Uwujaren said when the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and in view of his guilty plea, the Prosecution Counsel, Mela Gwani, prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Sifawa convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment or an option of N50, 000.00 fine with a mandatory two weeks imprisonment as reprimand.

Related