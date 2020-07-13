Court convicts ‘yahoo boy’ for $2,500 fraud



Justice Peter Lifu of a federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Monday, convicted one Timileyin Awojodu, for 2,500USD cybercrime.



The convict was said to have obtained the money from his American victim in a dubious way.



The prosecutor from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, AbduRasheed Sulaeman, told the court that the convict presented himself as Troy Stone to dupe his victim.



He tendered the money recovered from the convict, one iPhone 7, his conventional statement and pictures of nude photographs printed on his email.



The convict admitted guilty of the crime and opted for plea bargain.



His counsel, Mr. Dotun Akinsanmi, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him, noting that he has spent about 73 days in the custody of EFCC.



Justice Lifu, however, found him guilty as charged and ordered that he should be remanded in correctional service.



The Judge thereby adjourned the sentence to July 21, 2020.

Related

No tags for this post.