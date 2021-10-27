Court declares Badminton Caretaker Committee illegal

Following the role played by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the leadership crisis rocking the Badminton Federation of Nigerian (BFN) with aggrieved party heading to court to seek justice, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared the Caretaker Committee of the BFN illegal and restrained the committee from performing any badminton function in the country.

This was confirmed in the court injunction dated 25th October 2021 addressed to the Sports Minister Sunday Dare, the BFN, the electoral committee of the sports ministry, chairman election guidelines committee and former BFN president, Francis Orbih.

The injunction was signed by the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice I.E Ekwo, who also summoned Francis Orbih and others to appear in court on Friday 29th October 2021 to show cause for the contempt.

The sports ministry had earlier appointed former BFN president Francis Orbih alongside 12 other as caretaker committee that will pilot the affairs of the Badminton federation till the current crisis and in-house fighting rocking the federation would be amicably resolved.

