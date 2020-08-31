Court declares Sukubo as duly elected NYCN president

The High Court of Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja has declared Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as the duly elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

In a judgment delivered on 12th, August 2020 suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/181/2020, made available to journalists in Abuja, Monday, Justice O. A. Musa of the FCT, high court said having been duly elected in accordance with NYCN constitution, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo is entitled to be President of the council.

The incorporated trustees of an affiliated Youth organization to NYCN, United Visionary Youth of Nigeria (Claimant) represented by Oluwole Adaja Esq. with P. O. Akapelu (Miss) in the referred suit claimed that while it was ” expecting the issuance of the notice requesting for nominations and for delegates to make a due representation, news filtered and the internet was flooded with the news that the Defendant, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has been elected as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

According to the document, “the claimant (incorporated trustees of Youth organization to NYCN, United Visionary Youth of Nigeria) complained about her unlawful exclusion.

It stated that ” the election of the defendant (Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo), as President, National Youth Council of Nigeria did not follow due process of the Law.

The claimant urged the court to among others grant it’s request for ” an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant (Amb. Sukubo) from parading himself as the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

The defendant (Amb. Sukubo) who was represented by M. S. Ibrahim Esq. with Sherif Adukke Esq and Aisha Ibrahim Esq. sought the court to ” make declaration that having been duly elected by the National Youth Council of Nigeria and in accordance with the provision of her constitution and having been recognized, acknowledge and congratulated by the federal government of Nigeria via the letter dated 6th May 2019 from the minister of Youth and Sports Development, the counter claimant is entitled to be the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria for a single four-year tenure.

On this note, according to the judgment, Justice O. A. Musa stated ” for emphasis, I hereby resolve the sole question of the Counter claimant in his favour and against the Defendant to counterclaim. I grant the relief sought by the counter claimant and hold as follows.

” That having been duly elected by the National Youth Council of Nigeria and in accordance with the provision of her constitution, and having been recognized, acknowledged and congratulated by the federal government of Nigeria via the letter dated 6th May 2019 from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, the counter claimant, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, is entitled to be the President of National Youth Council of Nigeria for a single term of four years tenure.

“I also order due recognition of the counter – claimant, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, as the duly elected President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and by virtue of which entitles him to lead the National Youth Council of Nigeria for as single four-year tenure in accordance with article 13.1 (A) of the Constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria”.