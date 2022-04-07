Court dismisses appeal over Akwa Ibom APC leadership crisis 

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the decision of a Federal High Court that ordered it to swear-in the Stephen Leo Ntukekpu- led Akwa-Ibom state executive of the party.

Presided over by Justice Haruna with Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu and Justice Bature Gafai, held that the dismissal was based on the application by the counsel to APC, Niyi Akintola, SAN who formed the court of his client’s decision to abide by the judgment delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

He further informed the court that his client, the APC, has enforced the judgment of the lower court by swearing in Stephen Leo Nkukekpo as the Akwa-Ibom state chairman of the party and the other plaintiffs in the judgment of the lower court as the executive members of the party in the state.

Specifically, the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/635/2021 and filed by Stephen Ntukepo, Uduakobong Udoh and Uko Obonodo Ini, listed the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni (National Chairman, Caretaker/Extra ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC); Senator John James Akpanudoedehe (Secretary caretaker/Extra Ordinary Conventional Planning Committee of the APC) and the INEC.

The dismissal has therefore put to rest the tussle over the leadership of the APC in the state.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN did not oppose the withdrawal and like wise counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Umar Farouk, SAN.