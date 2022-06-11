Court dismisses Ronaldo’s rape lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape lawsuit has been dismissed with no option to file it again.

The Manchester United striker, 37, had been harmed by accuser Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer acting in bad faith, a US judge ruled.

District Judge Jennifer Dorsey added, “harsh sanctions were merited” as she kicked the case out over the way the documents were obtained.

The footballer, then 24, had been accused of raping the model, then 25, in Las Vegas, US, in June 2009.

He strongly denied the claims and insisted the sex was consensual.

Ronaldo paid her £290,000 in hush money but the lawsuit sought a further payout, which could have been millions.

