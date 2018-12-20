Court dissolves pastor’s 14-year-old marriage in Lagos

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos yesterday dissolved the 14-year-old union between Pastor Peter Onuoha and his wife, Rose.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Adeniyi Koledoye, held that: “It is obvious from the available testimonies and the respondent’s refusal to appear in court that the marriage has broken down completely.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes.

“Whenever the respondent was served, she would demand for N150,000

from the petitioner before she can appear in court, therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court pronounces the marriage between Pastor Peter Onuoha and Mrs. Rose Onuoha dissolved. Both parties henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go your separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.” he said.

Koledoye granted the custody of the first three children to the petitioner and awarded the custody of the last four children to the respondent.

He said the petitioner would be responsible for the feeding, education and general welfare of all the children.

Earlier, the petitioner, Peter, 45, told the court that his wife wished him dead. He said his wife, Rose, with whom he had seven children in their 14-year-old marriage wanted him dead for no reason.

“I don’t know what I did to her that made her to detest me so much so as to wish me dead,” he said.

He described his wife as ungrateful, saying that he wanted her to be independent, so he encouraged her by opening up businesses for her which she mismanaged.

(NAN)

