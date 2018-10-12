Court empowers AGF to confiscate ‘illicit’ assets

The court yesterday gave the nod to Executive Order No. 6 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari in July this year.

Two Nigerian lawyers, Ikenga Ugochinyere and Mr. Keneth Udeze had in a Suit challenged the Executive Order which provides for the interim seizure of assets linked to ongoing criminal trials and investigations.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court have by that judgment, affirmed the constitutionality of the recently signed but controversial Presidential Executive Order 6.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal Gigh Court, who dismissed the suit for lacking merit ruled that the President has the constitutional powers to issue the order as long as it does not encroach on the principles of separation of powers.

She ruled that the executive order was issued as a policy directive for the implementation of provisions of existing laws.

The ruling however recognizes the right of every citizen to approach the court for redress if aggrieved by its enforcement.

She also held that the interim forfeiture of assets linked to various offences or ongoing criminal investigations could only be enforced in line with the provisions of the law and it did not amount to an infringement of the rights of the affected person.

It would be recalled that on July 5, 2018, Buhari issued the Presidential Executive Order 006, to restrict dealings in suspicious assets subject to investigation or inquiry bordering on corruption in order to preserve such assets from dissipation, and to deprive alleged criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities which can otherwise be employed to allure, pervert and/or intimidate the investigative and judicial processes.

“Or for acts of terrorism, financing of terrorism, kidnapping, sponsorship of ethnic or religious violence, economic sabotage and cases of economic and financial crimes, including acts contributing to the economic adversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and against the overall interest of justice and the welfare of the Nigerian State,’’ he added.

