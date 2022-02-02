Court fines AGF N200, 000 for ‘truncating’ trial of Nnamdi Kanu ‘s co- defendants

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has imposed a fine of N200, 000 on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for truncating the trial of four co-defendants of Nnamd Kanu on treasonable felony charges.

The four defendants are Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudike, Benjamin Maduagwu and David Nwaurusi.

However, at Wednesday proceedings, no legal representation came for the federal government at the time the matter was called. The lead counsel to the federal government, Mr Shuaib Magaji Labaran, was also absent.

While giving the order Wednesday, the judge held that each of the defendant be paid N50,000 by the AGF for the inconveniences they suffered as a result.

Justice Nyako who was visibly angry about the development ordered that the N200, 000 must be paid to the defendants before the adjourned date of March 17.

They had through their lawyers complained about the hardships suffered to raise funds for their transportation to Abuja.

However, as the Judge was about to take adjournment, Mrs Adewumi Aluko from the Federal Ministry of Justice came in to apologize saying that the federal government’s lead counsel was out of the country.

She announced that two witnesses were in court but they will not want to proceed in the absence of the lead counsel. She thereafter sought for an adjournment.

Her apology did not go down well with the judge who counseled the federal government to be more serious in the trial of the defendants.

The Judge also extended similar counseling to the defense lawyers to stop using frivolous applications to delay the trial which was started since 2015 Justice Nyako has since fixed March 17 for resumption of the trial.